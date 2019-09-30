Chandigarh: Sanawar aims to enrol more than 300 girls

THE LAWRENCE School at Sanawar, which is commemorating its 172nd Founder’s Day on October 4, is all set to give the number of girl students a big boost from the coming session.

The school will host a stone-laying ceremony for a new dormitory for girls on the Founder’s Day. Headmaster Vinay Pande said, “The school will be celebrating its 175th year in 2022. To mark the occasion, we have drawn up a master plan which aims to shore up the school’s infrastructure to a very high standard. Bringing the strength of the girls equal to the number of boys in the school is part of that plan.’’

The school aims to enrol more than 300 girls. As of now the boy and girl ratio is almost 70:30. The headmaster said, “If more girls are to be enrolled in the future, we need more dormitory space. Two new buildings will be constructed as dormitories for girls. Alongside, we are also renovating the existing buildings”.

The school aims to progress toward an equal enrolment ratio between girls and boys in the coming years. The school has also set up a new basketball court and an artificial turf for girls.

Talking about the budget for the new buildings, Pande said, “The total cost is around Rs 10 crore. Kiran Nadar, wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, is an alumna of the school and is contributing towards the construction of the new dormitories.”

Elaborating on the school’s need for more infrastructure, Pande told Newsline, “The school stood first in the recent education world school rankings in the field of pastoral care throughout India. With the construction of new dormitories, the school will be no. 1 co-educational boarding school in India.”

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi is a Sanawar alumna as is Jetsun Pema, wife of Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Wangchuk. Phagun Rishi, an alumna who is flying with the Indian Air Force, says the students continue to be inspired by Second Lt Arun Kheterpal, a Sanawarian and the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient of the Indian Army.