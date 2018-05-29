Samrala farmers plan to ‘choke’ SDM’s office with tractors today

As a mark of protest against the recent hike in diesel prices, farmers from villages in Samrala sub-division in Ludhiana would leave 1,000 tractors outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office Tuesday.

Supporting the call given by Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, farmers from villages in the sub-division will drive to SDM Samrala’s office early morning and leave their tractors outside his office. “We will go to him with a memorandum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking tax free diesel for agriculture. We will ask the government either to make diesel prices affordable or keep our tractors there as these will be of no use to us,” Rajewal told The Indian Express. He said in the upcoming paddy season, diesel would cost Rs 400-500 per hour for sowing of paddy. “How would we sustain with this kind of input cost? We cannot handle it. They can keep our tractors,” he added.

Rajewal said that farmers from across the state would hold protest in district headquarters and they would also plan to next course of action on Kisan Ekta Manch and Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh’s call for a ‘farmers’ holiday’ from June 1 to June 10. The farmers organisations have given a call to farmers in central and northern India not to supply vegetables, grains and milk to cities for 10 days in June to demand minimum income scheme and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App