Samrala facility will boost vegetable processing across Punjab, says Harsimrat Badal

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that vegetable processing would get a boost in Punjab with a renowned Spanish firm initiating work on a Rs 550-crore processing facility in Samrala in collaboration with IFFCO. Punjab CM will inaugurate start of work on the plant Thursday.

Harsimrat expressed satisfaction that a MoU signed between the firm and Invest India in September last year during her visit to Spain had finally fructified. Stating that the processing plant being set up by Congelados de Navarra (CN Corp) and IFFCO would benefit vegetable growers of Ludhiana, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Nawanshahr districts immensely, Harsimrat in a statement here said she was “thankful to CM Amarinder Singh for taking out time to inaugurate start of work on the plant tomorrow”.

“This project is close to my heart,” Harsimrat said, adding: “I hope the state government will continue to offer all needed help to CN Corp so that other companies from the Navarra region, which is a major agro-processing hub in Spain, are also encouraged to set up their plants in Punjab.”

Harsimrat said she was confident the project would open a new market for potato growers of Doaba with a processing capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes per annum. “It will also give a boost to vegetable cultivation. More than 5,000 farmers will be benefited directly as the company will procure vegetables locally. The company is also likely to provide one thousand jobs,” she added.