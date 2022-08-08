Sampat to join Congress today, keen to take on Bishnoi

August 8, 2022 3:24:10 am
Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh will again join the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh on Monday.
The former minister is keen to contest against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, from Adampur constituency whenever a bypoll takes place there. Bishnoi, who was representing the Adampur seat in the Assembly, resigned from the Vidhan Sabha membership before joining the BJP.
Singh, a six-time MLA, had recently met senior Congress leader K C Venugopal in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and expressed his keenness to be back join the grand old party.
On Sunday, he held a meeting of his supporters in Hisar who too supported his plan to join the Congress.
Ahead of October 2019 Assembly polls, Singh had left the Congress to join the BJP.
