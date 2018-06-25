Five members of Bishnoi-Nehra gang still at large, police hot on their heels

FIVE MEMBERS of Bishnoi-Nehra gang wanted in heinous crimes are still at large. With the top leadership of the gang locked up, police believe it may be a matter of days before they net them.

While the Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan police forces are chasing Ankit Bhadoo, 26, a resident of Sherewala village in Abohar district of Punjab, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Sonipat district in Haryana for the May 23 gym murder of Vinod Sheoran alias Jordan, Chandigarh and Punjab police are out to get Dilpreet Dahan, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Harjinder Singh alias Akash.

Ankit, a school dropout and son of an agriculturist, Shiv Parkash, jumped his regular bail from Kapurthala jail in October 2017. He had been arrested by Fazilka police in July 2015.

Although Shiv Parkash did not respond to phone calls, Sher Singh, a member of Sherewala panchayat, said, “Ankit’s family lives on the outskirts of the village at a Dhani situated in the middle of agriculture land. These days, family members are busy in preparations for Ankit’s elder sister’s marriage. Various police teams are coming to our village in search of Ankit and inquiring about his whereabouts from village youth.”

Inspector Parshant Kaushik of Sri Ganganagar police told Chandigarh Newsline, “Our teams are visiting Sherewala village and its surrounding villages in search of Ankit. Recently, we came to know that in July, his elder sister is going to marry. We have arrested almost all the gang members of Lawrence-Nehra gang involved in our cases including the murder of history-sheeter Vinod Sheron, alias Jordon, who was shot dead in a gym on May 23. Only Ankit Bhadoo and one juvenile from Sonipat is yet to be arrested.”

Inspector Pardeep Yadav of STF, Haryana, who arrested Nehra in Hyderabad, said, “As per our records, most of the followers of Lawrence Bishnoi belong to Bishnoi community. Nehra, who had been in contact with Lawrence since his student days, is from Kalauri village in Churu district, Rajasthan. Interestingly, some of the gang members, who were recently arrested in Rajasthan, had never interacted with Lawrence and they were only in contact with Sampat Nehra, who was working on the instructions of Lawrence.”

Three others wanted in the Jordan murder case, Vikramjeet, Hardeep and Akash Chauhan, were arrested by the Sri Ganganagar police from Mohali (see profiles).

Three other gang members, Dilpreet Dahan, a resident of Dhahan village in Ropar, Harjinder Singh alias Akash and Harwinder Singh Rinda, both natives of Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, are wanted in various criminal cases in Mohali and Chandigarh.

The three assailants, who escaped after gunning down sarpanch Satnam Singh of Hoshiarpur village Khurd in 2017, are also wanted in Punjab, and Maharashtra as well.

Dahan and Akash are also named in the murder of Desraj Singh, a resident of Brahman Majra near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar, who was gunned down before his family members. Dahan, Akash and Rinda are also alleged to have killed gangster Vivek Sharma, aka Pandit, in November 2016 at a dhaba near Bharatgarh village in Ropar. The victim, Vivek, along with his two friends was returning from a court appearance when he was killed by the duo.

Besides, Rinda was involved in the firing case reported at PU in 2016 and he along with Akash is also wanted in two murder cases registered against them at Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra.

Dilpreet, who had been once arrested by Punjab Police, escaped from police custody with the help of his gang members when he was being shifted from Rupnagar jail to Hoshiarpur jail in July 2016.

Dahan has been in the limelight recently for the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma at Mohali.

SP, Operations and Crime Branch, Ravi Kumar said the three are on the radar of the police authorities of Tricity. There is an inter-coordination committee of the tricity police forces and if any information is received about the absconding accused, then acting on the information, a specially formed police team is moved to nab the accused.

