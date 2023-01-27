Sampark’s doorstep service delivery soon: Chandigarh UT Adviser

“We have plans to launch Sampark’s doorstep service delivery to enhance service facilitation to the citizens,” Chandigarh UT Adviser Dharam Pal said during his speech on the occasion of Republic Day.

Pal, while addressing the people, said, “With the vision of providing transparent governance to the people of our city, the administration has implemented the e-office for real-time tracking of all pending cases. To further improve ease of doing business in Chandigarh, multifarious services have been brought online, which has also enhanced office productivity and efficiency. The Estate office has been proactively organising camps to address the citizens’ grievances and the department is disposing of the long pending cases. We also have plans to launch Sampark’s doorstep service delivery, to enhance service facilitation to the citizens.”

Maintaining a fine balance between unique characters of the city and changed requirements, certain need-based changes have been permitted, Pal said. “I request all the citizens to strictly follow the building bylaws and applicable rules so that we may protect the planned and heritage character of the City Beautiful,” he added.

He also specified how as a special drive, during the Financial Year 2022-23, Rs 40 crore was spent in the upgradation of the government school infrastructure.

He added, “The buildings of Govt. Model High School Kishangarh, Maulijagran and Sector 12, were inaugurated by the Home Minister last year. These will benefit about 4,500 students. The work on school buildings of Palsora and Kajheri has already begun. A new school building has also been sanctioned in Sarangpur at the cost of Rs 14.71 crore. I am happy to inform you that Chandigarh stood first among the UTs and 2nd among the states in the performance grading index. We have started the initiative of a centralized online admission process for the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups at the entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools of Chandigarh,” he said.

He also said Chandigarh is expanding its cycle tracks in every part of the city. “We are expanding the cycle tracks in almost every part of the city. With the objective of promoting non-motorised transport in the city, we have identified 11 Green Corridors, running from the northern to southern parts of the city. These will be developed in the next one year, whereas work on one corridor of 7 km will be starting shortly. The Vehicle Scrapping Center will also come up to scrap vehicles that are not roadworthy and are contributing to pollution. Inspection and Certification Centre for fitness of vehicles is at an advanced stage of completion at Raipur Kalan and a state-of-the-art Regional Driving Training Centre will also be set up soon,” he added.

“Our city has always been ahead in every aspect. However, as our city grows, we must build upon our strengths and work on our weaknesses. To achieve the same, we have institutionalised a vision to streamline our efforts toward an equitable, inclusive and sustainable future,” he added.