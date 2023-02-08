scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Sampark centres to remain open on Sundays too

The decision was taken in a meeting of the executive committee of the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), which has been set up under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology (IT), Chandigarh. 

Earlier, the Sampark Centres used to remain open from Monday to Saturday only. (Express Photo)
The Chandigarh Administration has decided to open Sampark Centres on Sunday as well.

The meeting was chaired by Rupesh Kumar, Director IT.

The decision has been taken to reach out to the maximum residents of the city. Sampark centres will remain open from 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

Earlier, the Sampark Centres used to remain open from Monday to Saturday only. Some big Sampark centres were exceptions, and opened from 8am to 8pm, while the remaining centre used to open from 9am to 5pm.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 02:36 IST
