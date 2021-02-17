Sampark centres to accept payments on behalf of CHB from today

To facilitate the allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) authorities have decided that Sampark Centers will collect payments on behalf of CHB from February 17.

The UT Administration, while deciding that the Sampark Centers will accept the payments on behalf of Chandigarh Housing Board, stated that since there are about 44 Sampark Centers and more are expected to commence operation, the allottees’ proximity to the payment facilities will increase, thus increasing the convenience.

Adviser to the Administrator and CHB Chairman Manoj Parida on Tuesday convened a meeting of the officers from Chandigarh Housing Board, Department of IT, Finance Department and National Informatics Centre (NIC) to finalise the arrangements.

The Sampark Centers will start accepting CHB payments from February 17, for cash payments upto Rs 5,000.

Net Banking, debit card, credit card, cheque, demand draft or pay order, without any limit, will also be accepted.

Parida asked the officers to further simplify the digital payment processes to minimise the cash transactions.

The Chandigarh Housing Board may also set-up a facilitation counter to educate the visiting allottees/persons about processes of safe online payments. To encourage online payments, a computerised draw is also held every month by the CHB, in which Rs 1,000 each is gifted to at least 10 individuals who made online payments.

The NIC and SPIC have also finalised a computerised module for the Sampark Centers, where computerised receipts will be issued for the payments.