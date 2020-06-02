Salons open today in Chandigarh: Cleaning and training on day 1

It will also be mandatory for clients and workers to download the Arogya Setu app. (Representational image) It will also be mandatory for clients and workers to download the Arogya Setu app. (Representational image)

The UT Administration issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for operations of salons and barber shops that will start functioning from June 2. However, no customer or client will be allowed on the first day to make time for cleaning and staff training.

It will also be mandatory for clients and workers to download the Arogya Setu app. Meanwhile, salons located in notified containment and buffer zones will not be allowed to operate

Prior appointment/ token system

On-call prior appointment or token system will have to be adopted to reduce overcrowding in the shops. “The timing should be given in such way that enough time is available for sanitisation of chair between two clients. Also, the seating of service area and waiting space will be arranged in such a way that minimum space of at least 1 meter remains between two seats.

In booth spaces, this can be ensured by allowing only 1-2 clients at a time,” it was stated. The orders stated that thermal temperature measuring equipment will be compulsory at entry to check temperatures of all customers. At the same time, hand sanitizers have to be available at entry for clients and staff.

Sanitisation of tools

Separate disposable towels /paper sheets are to be used with client. In case towels are to be reused, they should be disinfected by 0.1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. All equipment will also have to sanitized after each use using 0.5 per cent solutions of Sodium Hypochloride.

“It is better to keep multiple sets so as to use other while one set is getting disinfected. Also. floor or common areas, hand rails, door-knobs , work table or slab, and frequently touching surfaces or objects must be disinfected with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution at least 3-4 time a day,” specified the sanitisation procedure.

Things to avoid

Carpets and rugs will not be allowed. Magazines, newspapers and reading material may be avoided. Remotes of TV etc should also be handled by only assigned person and should be disinfected regularly.

Separate bins

The waste generated in these premises will be kept in three separate bins: Green- for bio-degradable; Blue- for non- biodegradable waste except metals; and Yellow- for sharp and hazardous waste like blades/disposable razors etc.

This segregated waste will be handed over to the team deployed by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

Guidelines for workers

No staff member is to be allowed in the premises if they show any Covid-19 symptoms. The staff will mandatorily have to wear head cover, face mask, gloves, and apron and wash hands frequently. Also, all staff members /workers must be medically screened every week.

Health department will made arrangements for it. It was also said that management will try to keep service charges in round figures to reduce multiple touch during transaction.

Guidelines for clients

It was directed that no person having any Covid-19 symptoms or under quarantine will visit these facilities. It was stated that clients should choose to pay bills digitally. Customers will also have to use face masks and should wash their hands, clothes and take a bath after availing service.

“The manager or owner or supervisor of the facility will be personally responsible for adherence of these guidelines. Any deviation or relaxation or negligence will attract strict legal action,” said the UT Administration.

