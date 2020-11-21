Salil Bhatt on performing live after nine months as part of PKK’s ‘Strings of Desert’

Pandit Salil Bhatt. (Photo: Facebook @Salil Bhatt)

THERE are many mixed feelings that Pandit Salil Bhatt is processing as he tunes in for ‘Strings of Desert’, a live classical concert presented by the Pracheen Kala Kendra here in Chandigarh.

The concert, on November 21, will feature Bhatt on the Satvik Veena which he has created, tabla maestro Abhishek Mishra and Khartal artist folk musician Kutla Khan. Conceptualized by Bhatt the concert will feature Indian classical, contemporary and folk music and other ragas will be played on Satvik Veena.

In March this year, the Pracheen Kala Kendra was all set to celebrate the golden jubilee of the All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Festival, an effort dedicated to Indian classical arts, vocal, instrumental and dance. But the seven-day festival which was scheduled on March 16 had to be postponed as a precautionary and preventive measure and in view of health advisories because of COVID-19.

