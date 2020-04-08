Chandigarh: Sale of chewing gum, bubble gum, paan masala prohibited

Sources said different teams of food supply and safety department are given the task of checking the sale of these prohibited products. Sources said different teams of food supply and safety department are given the task of checking the sale of these prohibited products.

The sale of chewing gum, bubble gum, paan masala and other allied products along with spitting of these products was prohibited in Chandigarh under clause (a) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The food safety department of Chandigarh was authorised to implement this prohibition for next three months.

Principal Home Secretary Arun Gupta, who also holds the charge of Commissioner Food Safety, had issued these orders on Monday. The orders triggered confusion either merely spitting has also become a criminal offence in Chandigarh.

Gupta said, “As per the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 transmits through droplets. This order prohibiting the sale of chewing gum, bubble gum and paan masala products is aimed for minimising the possibility of spitting in Chandigarh. Neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh already adopted this provision. Indeed, merely spitting is not banned but ideally we urge the people not to spit in the open. They can use napkins, tissue papers or hanky for covering mouth while spitting.”

Sources said different teams of food supply and safety department are given the task of checking the sale of these prohibited products. Section 38 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, authorises a Food Safety Commissioner to seize any product from a shop or department store and other places, which is intended to be dangerous to the human consumption and prohibited for sale.

According to sub-sections of Section 38, the Food Safety Commissioner will give a receipt of the seized products to the shopkeeper. Further, a detailed report/challan will be produce in the courts concerned for further legal proceedings. The local court can slap a fine along with imprisonment against the violator of these orders.

However, a police officer said, “Food safety department of Chandigarh is liable for implementing these orders. We can only assist the food safety officers, who will be appointed by Food Safety Commissioner, for executing the orders. We will assist the teams wherever these will go for checking/seizing the prohibited products.”

