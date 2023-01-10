scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Salary not increased since 2013’: 108 ambulance staff threaten stir

Punjab ambulance driver strike

Written by Om Kumar Jha

The Employees’ Association of 108 ambulance emergency services on Monday threatened to go on a strike and block state highways if their demands were not met within the next 72 hours.

During a press conference on Monday at the Chandigarh Press Club, association president Manpreet Singh Nijjar said that the Punjab government has been disregarding their demands for the past several years.

He said that the employees have not got a raise since 2013 and the government is not even hearing them out.

Also Read |From first aid to transport: The essentials of emergency medical care

“Employees who joined the association a decade ago are paid the same as the ones who joined recently. There is also no pay parity as in Haryana, their counterparts get paid Rs 30,000 monthly but they get only Rs 9,500 per month. We want an annual raise of 10% and also want shifts to be reduced to eight hours from the present 12,” he said, adding that the association has 325 (300 basic life support and 25 advance life support) ambulances and 1,400 employees, including drivers, nurses, and pharmacists.

Punjab Health System Corporation operates the 108 ambulances through private emergency medical services (EMS) providing company Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL).

Nijjar added that although it was decided at the time of appointment that the staff won’t be sent far from Punjab, they are now being relocated around 300km away by the newly elected government.

He said that hospitals closed during the Covid-19 pandemic should be reopened and the employees must be given accident and medical insurances. “The terminated workers who spoke for their rights should also be reinstated,” he said.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 08:30 IST
Sudden death of 30-year-old Delhi doctor stuns colleagues: ‘Was healthy, physically active’

Live Blog

