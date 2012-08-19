Saksham and Jasmine emerge champions

CHANDIGARH: In a keenly watched encounter,Saksham Singh got the better off Yatharth 24-22,in the final of the U-10 boys final in the Yonex Chandigarh State Badminton Championship,to clinch the title. Meanwhile,Jasmine Rawat prevailed over Naina in an easy outing 21-16,to corner glory in the girls U-10 section. In the U-13 semifinal boys section,Yuvraj defeated Parush 21-14,21-16 while Shaurya outplayed Imaan Singh 21-17,21-13,to book their berths in the final. In the girls category,Ishita overpowered Palak Sehgal 21-16,21-6,while Garima knocked out Arshia Sethi 21-17,18-21,21-19,to reach the final.

Results:

U-10 (Girls final): Jasmine Rawat bt Naina (21-16) U-10 (Boys final): Saksham Singh bt Yatharth (24-22) U-13 (Boys semifinal):Yuvraj bt Parush (21-14,21-16),Shaurya bt Imaan Singh (21-17,21-13)U-13 (Girls semi-final): Ishita bt Palak Sehgal (21-16,21-6),Garima bt Arshia Sethi (21-17,18-21,21-19) U-15 (Boys Q/final: Ishaan bt Vivek (21-4,21-10),Kevin bt Abhinav Tyagi (21-12,-21-9),Himanshu bt Amit Bansal (21-17,21-11)

Doubles: Ishaan/Paras Mittal bt Chirag/Shivam (21-2,21-1)

Shooting meet from August 27

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Rifles Association will conduct the 37th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship from August 27 to 29 at Markfed Shooting Range,Phase VI,Mohali,as the shooting ranges at Chandigarh are non-functional due to construction work. The event would be held in men,women in senior,junior and youth categories. Entries would be accepted at the venue on August 27 by 11.00 am. Shooters who obtain qualifying score will participate in the 22nd All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Competition to be held in Delhi from November 3 to 10 and 2nd Gun For Glory Shooting Competition at Pune from September 12 to 18.

St Annes beat Gurukul School

CHANDIGARH: St Anne’s School,Sector 32,recorded a 41-run win over Gurukul School,Manimajra,in a match played during Fourth Annual U-13 St Joseph’s Champions Trophy at St Joseph’s School,Sector 44,Chandigarh. Batting first,St Anne’s posted a total of 121 runs in 18 overs. Rashandeep (31) and Deepandeep (30) were the main scorers for St Anne’s School. In reply,Gurukul School team could manage mere 69 runs,losing seven wickets. In the second match of the day,led by a fine ton from Akshaj,St Kabir School,Sector 26,beat Mount Carmel School,Sector 47,by eight wickets.

