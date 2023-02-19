‘The taste never ends’: Sakhuja ice-cream is still Ambala’s favourite stop for handmade sweet treats

Written by Sejal Marwaha

IT is a recipe that has stood the test of time, six decades to be precise. Sakhuja’s ice-cream in Sarafa Bazaar, Ambala Cantt, is the city’s favourite stop for ice-cream that is made with local milk, cream and natural flavours, sans any preservatives. The effort started in the 1960s, when Dhyanchand Sakhuja propped fresh, home-made ice-cream on ice slabs in various flavours, and manoeuvered the whole town on a wooden cart. Now, Sakhuja is a two-store ice-cream venture, serving frozen dessert in more than 20 flavours, with many using fresh fruit.

Puneet Sakhuja, the owner, says the secret of the rich and original taste of their ice-cream is that the recipe created by their grandfather is what they use to make the ice-cream to date, with no compromise on the quality of the ingredients. “We have not altered the recipe in any way and use no chemicals or preservatives, and we proudly call our ice-cream a home-made brand, offering unique flavours, like chikoo, jamun, mixed fruit with bestsellers like pineapple, meetha paan, pista, rose, chocolate, and alphonso and the latest additions to our menu are milk badam and kulfi,” shared Sakhuja.

Puneet says he has desisted from adding more franchise stores in metropolitan cities, for he is doubtful of raw materials available there and he prefers to personally supervise every aspect of the ice-cream, “My little dessert shop is a must-visit for both the locals and tourists who appreciate the consistency of taste. Making frozen desserts has been in our family for generations, and maybe ice-cream runs in my blood. While my father created this brand, my mother was the creative mind behind the success. Back in the days when we didn’t have machines, my mother used to churn almost 15 buckets of ice-cream with hands, working late into the night to cater to the growing demand and clientele for the special dessert. Their vision and hard work motivate me to continue the Sakhuja legacy, without any compromises.”

Keeping in mind that he has customers from various walks of life, Puneet is conscious about the pricing and has discouraged the use of food and delivery partners and prefers the old school way of working, serving friends, family, ice-cream fans day after day.