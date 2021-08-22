Saini’s release: Punjab Vigilance Bureau to file 2 recall petitions in HC

August 22, 2021 2:19:11 am
A day after former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini was released from its custody, the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) has decided to file recall petitions in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in two cases against the former top cop.
The first recall petition will be against the HC’s August 19 release order for Saini in a land fraud case, and the second against the court’s August 12 interim bail order in a disproportionate assets case against Saini. The High Court had termed Saini’s arrest “illegal”. An official spokesperson said “VB will soon be moving the recall petitions in the two cases filed against Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer”.
