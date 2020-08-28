Saini has influence over CBI, don’t transfer case: Punjab Police to HC

The Punjab Police also requested the HC to take on record the order of the CBI’s Chandigarh court which dismissed the plea of Punjab Police to get documents of the Multani case investigation.

In response to the petition filed by former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeking transfer of his case to CBI or any independent agency, the Punjab Police on Thursday filed an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court accusing him of having influence over the CBI.

The application was filed by the special public prosecutor of Punjab Police, Sartej Singh Narula. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Friday.

The counsel for Punjab Police sought to place on record the documents pertaining to the case by which co-accused Jagir Singh and Kuldeep Singh have been pardoned by a Mohali court, and the order of the same court by which permission has been granted to proceed in the case under Section 302 of the IPC.

The application argued that the petitioner’s influence over the CBI is evident from the fact that the agency is intentionally not supplying the requisite documents available with it to the SIT.

The Punjab Police also requested the HC to take on record the order of the CBI’s Chandigarh court which dismissed the plea of Punjab Police to get documents of the Multani case investigation.

Saini has filed the petition in the HC, seeking transfer of an abduction case against him to the CBI or any independent agency outside Punjab. The case pertains to abduction of Balwant Singh Multani, a Mohali resident, in 1991. A SIT is probing it based on a fresh FIR filed in May this year at Mataur police station in Mohali.

Petitioner Saini, through his counsel Himmat Deol, has sought that till the pendency of this petition, the SIT probe should be stayed and the Punjab Police should be restrained from filing a chargesheet in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd