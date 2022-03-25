Saini case: Hearing again deferred as Punjab counsel seeks time

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday deferred the hearing in the matter pertaining to cases against former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini after a law officer representing Punjab again sought “short accommodation” on the ground that Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu was to argue the matter and was awaiting instructions

“There is direction by the Supreme Court for disposal of the main petition, preferably within 15 days… On the last date, a request was made by learned state counsel that due to current changes he is not having instructions…Today again a request for short accommodation is made stating that learned Advocate General has to argue the matter and is awaiting instructions,” a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan said while deferring the hearing to April 8.

The High Court, on September 10 last year, had granted Saini protection from arrest in all the cases pending against the former DGP or likely to be registered against him. The bench, on March 3, had extended the operation of the order till April 20 — the next date of hearing in the case.

Acting on a plea by the Punjab government, the Supreme Court on March 4 had asked the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court to either hear the pleas himself or assign it to any other bench and dispose of the same within two weeks. The case was then transferred to the bench of Justice Jhingan.