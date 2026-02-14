Sahney seeks Rs 5 crore AIF cap, release of Punjab’s RDF

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney urges the Centre to raise the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund project cap to Rs 5 crore and release Punjab’s pending Rural Development Fund during a parliamentary discussion. (Photo: X/@IndianOilcl)

Vikramjit Singh Sahney Friday urged the Centre to enhance the project limit under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, and to immediately release Punjab’s long-pending Rural Development Fund (RDF). The Rajya Sabha MP raised the matter during a parliamentary discussion.

Regarding the AIF, Sahney said the current Rs 2-crore interest-subvention project limit is inadequate for establishing modern cold storage facilities, grading units, and warehouses. He cited NABARD’s estimates that India incurs post-harvest losses worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually, largely due to insufficient storage and supply chain infrastructure.

According to Sahney, increasing the AIF cap to Rs 5 crore would enable Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives and agri-entrepreneurs.