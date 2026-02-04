Sahityam 2026: CGC University Mohali hosts literary festival; Haryana CM, Dr Kiran Bedi grace event

The CM said that the dream of Viksit Bharat rests on empowered youth, innovation and strong academic institutions, adding that universities are the true laboratories where ideas for national progress are born and nurtured.

By: Express News Service
Feb 4, 2026
The festival was formally inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who underlined the central role of education and youth in nation-building.The festival was formally inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who underlined the central role of education and youth in nation-building. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
The CGC University, Mohali, hosted its two-day flagship literary festival ‘Sahityam 2026’, turning the campus into a hub of intellectual exchange, cultural celebration and national dialogue aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The festival brought together students, academicians, writers, artists and thought leaders for engaging discussions, literary reflections and cultural expressions.

India’s first woman IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi delivered an inspiring address on discipline, leadership and public service. She also launched the ‘Kiran Bedi Leadership Learning Program’, aimed at grooming ethical, responsible and service-oriented future leaders.

One of the major highlights of Sahityam 2026 was a mega book launch, celebrating literature as a powerful agent of social change. Emphasising innovation and entrepreneurship, the festival also supported the startup ecosystem, with EDS Wagon Tech receiving ₹10 lakh from IIT Madras, Tank Health App being awarded ₹6.5 lakh by Startup Punjab, and Vidyak Vedi receiving a seed grant of ₹3 lakh.

Cultural sessions added depth to the event, with special discussions on Punjabi literature and music featuring eminent personalities such as Dr Harminder Singh Bedi, Malkit Rauni, Bunty Bains, Jasbir Jassi and Jagdeep Singh Warring. The festival concluded on a vibrant note with soulful musical performances by Afsana Khan and Aadi.

CGC University Chancellor Raspal Singh Dhaliwal, an internationally honoured ‘Father of Education’ awardee, said Sahityam aims to create critical thinkers who lead with intellect and purpose. Managing director Arsh Dhaliwal added that the festival takes learning beyond classrooms to shape future-ready leaders.

Several eminent guests, including Ashok Kumar, IPS (Retd), editor and anchor Navjot Randhawa, Umang Jindal, and Olympian Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, were also present, making the event memorable.

