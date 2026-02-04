Sahityam 2026: CGC University Mohali hosts literary festival; Haryana CM, Dr Kiran Bedi grace event

The festival was formally inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who underlined the central role of education and youth in nation-building. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The CGC University, Mohali, hosted its two-day flagship literary festival ‘Sahityam 2026’, turning the campus into a hub of intellectual exchange, cultural celebration and national dialogue aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The festival brought together students, academicians, writers, artists and thought leaders for engaging discussions, literary reflections and cultural expressions.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who underlined the central role of education and youth in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the dream of Viksit Bharat rests on empowered youth, innovation and strong academic institutions, adding that universities are the true laboratories where ideas for national progress are born and nurtured.