Safety over schedule: Haryana mandates strict pre-flight nod for CM and VVIP travel

Haryana’s Civil Aviation Department has invited bids from eligible agencies to provide a range of critical aviation management services to strengthen structured operational oversight and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols—particularly in the context of flights carrying the chief minister and other VVIPs.
The services include e-flight planning, flight dispatch, flight duty time limitations (FDTL) monitoring, weather briefings, NOTAM (notice to airmen) updates, load and trim calculations, passenger manifest preparation, licence monitoring, and allied operational support services for the department’s fleet of state aircraft. The fleet includes VT-HCA (fixed-wing aircraft) and VT-HRY and VT-HYR (rotary-wing helicopters).
Officials have underscored that the enhanced service framework is designed to institutionalise a robust pre-flight risk assessment mechanism. Under the proposed system, the chief minister and other VVIPs will not be permitted to undertake travel on the state aircraft unless all safety and operational parameters are fully satisfied.
Flights will proceed only after: weather conditions are certified to be within prescribed aviation safety limits; NOTAMs and navigation logs confirm operational feasibility; aircraft load, trim, and performance parameters meet approved standards; crew duty hours comply with FDTL regulations; all mandatory aviation clearances, including flight information centre (FIC) and air defence clearance (ADC), are secured.
The department has emphasised that safety considerations will take precedence over scheduling or administrative requirements, ensuring that no deviation from aviation norms is allowed.
According to the tender document, the selected bidder will provide: unlimited online flight planning (FPL) with FIC and ADC coordination via SMS and email; NOTAMs, navigation logs, and real-time weather reports as per flight requirements; load and trim sheets and passenger manifests for each flight; FDTL monitoring and compliance management for five flight crew members; licence renewal reminders; and quotation for all additional services related to flying operations.
“These services are intended to provide continuous operational support and real-time decision-making assistance to flight crews and authorities,” an official told The Indian Express.
The submission of financial bids commenced at 9 am on February 6 and will close at 5 pm on February 26. The bids are scheduled to be opened at 11 am on February 27.
All bids must be submitted electronically via https://etenders.hry.nic.in using a valid Class II or Class III digital signature certificate.
“The department has laid out detailed guidelines for bidder registration, document preparation, and submission. Financial bids must be submitted strictly in the prescribed bill-of-quantities format without modification, failing which the bid may be rejected. All documents uploaded to the portal will be encrypted using PKI encryption technology to maintain confidentiality until the official bid opening,” the officer added.
