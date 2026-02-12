Safety over schedule: Haryana mandates strict pre-flight nod for CM and VVIP travel

The services are intended to provide continuous operational support and real-time decision-making assistance to flight crews and authorities.

Haryana’s Civil Aviation Department has invited bids from eligible agencies to provide a range of critical aviation management services to strengthen structured operational oversight and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols—particularly in the context of flights carrying the chief minister and other VVIPs.

The services include e-flight planning, flight dispatch, flight duty time limitations (FDTL) monitoring, weather briefings, NOTAM (notice to airmen) updates, load and trim calculations, passenger manifest preparation, licence monitoring, and allied operational support services for the department’s fleet of state aircraft. The fleet includes VT-HCA (fixed-wing aircraft) and VT-HRY and VT-HYR (rotary-wing helicopters).

Officials have underscored that the enhanced service framework is designed to institutionalise a robust pre-flight risk assessment mechanism. Under the proposed system, the chief minister and other VVIPs will not be permitted to undertake travel on the state aircraft unless all safety and operational parameters are fully satisfied.