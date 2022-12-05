Safety of school children: Chandigarh traffic police fines 74 buses

The traffic police department of Chandigarh on Monday said that they had challaned a total of 74 roadways buses in the last one month — 26 of which belonged to Himachal Pradesh roadways, 17 were Uttar Pradesh roadways and Uttarakhand registered private buses, 15 CTU buses, and eight were Punjab and Haryana roadways buses respectively.

The police said that the challan drive was carried out under the supervision of SSP (traffic), Manisha Chaudhary.

A traffic police officer on Monday said, “Apart from challaning 74 roadways buses, 109 other challans were issued against private school buses during the special drive called STRAPS (Safe Transportation Policy for Students). The STRAPS drive was conducted during the morning hours mostly. The drive was conducted to curb violations keeping in view the safety of school children.”