Former minister Dharamsot arrested: Congress calls it ‘vendetta’, SAD, BJP hail move

Calling the arrest of former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a graft case by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau as “political vendetta”, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Tuesday took on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Twitter and said, “Mann sahib, as expected, you want to deflect main issue of lawlessness, unemployment and interference of kejriwal & others in punjab by arresting S. Sadhu s Dharamsot. Let law take its own course. Pl do not make it Kangaroo Court justice. Political vendetta shall boomerang.”

During a protest outside Punjab Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali on Tuesday, Warring , accompanied by Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Dera Baba Nanak MLA and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said keeping in view deteriorating law and order and the fear among people following the brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala and in the wake of Sangrur by election, the government had arrested Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to hide its failures.

Warring also rubbished the allegations against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian who has also been booked in the case.

He added, “This is an outright vendetta politics. We will fight it out. They want to divert attention, because they are losing Sangrur bypoll,” said Warring.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to observe a bandh till 1 pm on Wednesday, on the day of Moosewala’s bhog ceremony, to seek justice for him.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, “Anyone who does corruption will go the jail. Government should not do vendetta politics, but at the same time should act against the corrupt people.”

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Dharamsot had been facing corruption allegations for long and should have been booked during Congress government itself. Even we had been demanding action against him for long over allegations against him in scholarship scam which is far bigger. There should not be vendetta politics, but if action is taken against the corrupt, no one has any objection.”