SAD youth leader shot dead in Mohali

A youth leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali’s Sector 71 market on Saturday morning. The deceased, Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Midhukhera, was the former president of SAD’s student wing — the Students Organisation of India (SOI). He was considered close to the senior SAD leadership.

Vicky was active in the state’s student politics and allegedly had links with some gangsters, said police sources, adding that a personal rivalry angle is being looked at. The unidentified men who shot him are yet to be arrested.

Mohali SSP Satinder Singh said that Midhukhera sustained seven to eight bullet injuries that killed him. He said the preliminary probe showed that four men had come to commit the crime out of which two remained in the car while two fired the gunshots.

Midhukhera, who belongs to Faridkot district, was instrumental in making SOI an important player in Chandigarh’s student politics. SAD’s senior leader Daljeet Cheema said that his death had exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the assailants opening fire at Midhukhera as he was getting into his parked car. Police said he had gone to meet a real estate dealer in the area.

Police is also trying to trace the people who posted a social media message on Facebook through a group formed in the name of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha.

This particular social media post by the Davinder Bambiha group has gone viral in which the group has claimed responsibility for the murder saying that Midhukhera was close to the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Midhukhera, who was said to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was instrumental in launching Bishnoi in Chandigarh’s student politics.