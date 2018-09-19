SAD workers also booked for clash: Police

Ravi Sidhu is a relative of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia. (File) Ravi Sidhu is a relative of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia. (File)

TWO DAYS after registering case against Congress workers in Majitha assembly constituency, the Amritsar rural police have s revealed that it had also booked Ravi Sidhu, Amrik Singh, son of SAD woman candidate from Sadpur, and 8 other Shiromani Akali Dal workers, on Tuesday, after an alleged clash between Congress and SAD workers in Sadpur village Saturday. Ravi Sidhu is a relative of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The Sadpur block Samati seat election has become a ‘high stakes’ seat for former cabinet minister and Majitha MLA Majithia and unsuccessful Congress candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali. Sadpur block Samati seat falls in Majitha assembly constituency. Earlier, the police had booked Lali Majithia’s nephew Akashdeep Singh and 25 Congress workers in connection with the clash. Congress men had been booked for tossing turban of Ravi Sidhu.

A case against Ravi Sidhu was registered on the complaint of Jasmittar Singh. His mother Paramjit Kaur is a Congress candidate for block samiti election in Sadpur zone. Ravi Sidhu and others have been booked under SC/ST Act, 341, 342, 323 and 506 at Jandiala police station. No arrests have been made in both cases yet.

