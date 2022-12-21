SAD urges Gov to direct AAP to pay for all ads

Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct Aam Aadmi Party to “pay for all advertisements issued by it in electronic, print and social media to promote the party in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat”.

SAD said “this could not be done at the cost of the Punjab tax payers”.

In a written statement here, SAD senior leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema also requested the Governor to “institute a probe to quantify the amount which had been wasted in this manner and direct AAP to pay the same from its coffers to compensate the Punjab government. This can be done on the same pattern as directed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who has ordered recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP government for publishing political advertisements in the name of government ads.”

BJP national executive member and former MP Sunil Jakhar also wrote to Punjab governor saying, “I write to you regarding the grave abuse of government authority by incumbent AAP regime in throttling the voice of independent journalism in Punjab through its arbitrary and discriminatory practices of stopping the advertisements of print newspapers and broadcast media critical of the present dispensation.”

“Press freedom is the strength that binds together all other critical pillars of a democratic society. The rampant practice of penalising those press and media institutions which do not toe the Punjab government’s line points to a dangerous trend of muzzling the freedom of this vital institution we proudly refer to as The Fourth Estate,” Jakhar said in a written statement.