SAD to observe Sep 17 as ‘black day’ to mark enactment of farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal will observe September 17 as “black day” on the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre’s three farm laws. The party workers will also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to parliament on the day demanding repeal of the laws.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of party MLAs, district presidents and members of the core committee. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal presided over the meeting.

Party vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march and appealed to everyone to be a part of it wholeheartedly. He said before beginning the protest march, ‘ardas’ (prayer) will be performed for repeal of the three farm laws.

Cheema also said that the Akali Dal is the only political party which “sacrificed” ministership and alliance for the cause of farmers, whereas others only claimed to have resignation letters in their pockets which were never tendered.

He said the SAD has “stood like a rock” with farmers and will continue to do so till the “black laws” are not repealed.