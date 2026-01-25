SAD to hold rallies in assembly constituencies from February

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Saturday announced it would hold rallies in all assembly constituencies of the state from next month onwards, at a meeting presided over by Sukhbir Singh Badal at SAD’s Chandigarh office.
The rallies would be held to tell Punjabis about the party’s role in the state’s development as well as its vision for the state ahead of the 2027 polls. This decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and constituency in-charge of the party.
Senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal emphasised at the meeting that the successive SAD governments had carried out unprecedented development in the state — be it making the state power surplus, connecting all major cities with four lane roads, establishing new thermal plants and airports to overhauling rural infrastructure.”
The previous Congress government and the present AAP government had failed to create any new infrastructure due to which the state had suffered immensely. “We are committed to restarting a new era of development and infrastructure creation to take Punjab forward,” Cheema said.
Cheema said the SAD would launch a people’s movement against the anti-Punjab policies and decisions of the AAP government. “We assure Punjabis that we will take the state out of the lawlessness, ensure peace and communal harmony, and bring investment to create jobs for our youth.”
The meeting also decided to complete the entire organisational structure by February 10. It was said that booth level committees would be completed by then including the constitution of all party wings such as the Youth Akali Dal, Istri Akali Dal, Scheduled Caste, Backward Caste and Trade wings. The leaders who played an important role in the recent Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections would get an important role in the structure.
Cheema said the meeting took a strong note of the manner in which Panchayats were being coerced into paying the pending bills of the Tubewell Corporation. “We support all Panchayats who are resisting these illegal orders as the central funds which are earmarked for roads, sanitation, drinking water and street lighting cannot be used for paying water supply bills.”
SAD leaders alleged that a fraud was being played in the name of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana scheme launched by the AAP. Cheema said the government was indulging in gimmicks by making grand announcements when it did not have any money to implement the medical insurance scheme.
The senior leader also said the scheme was being used as a ploy to collect data for the AAP to use in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.
The meeting also condemned the fact that eight per cent non-Sikh voters were registered for the forthcoming elections to the Patna Sahib Gurdwara Board. It demanded an independent probe into the derogatory remarks made by Delhi AAP leader Atishi against the Guru Sahiban.
Amarjit Singh Chawla, Arshdeep Singh Kler, Bikram Singh Allahbaksh and other SAD leaders were also present at the meeting.
