SAD to hold rallies in assembly constituencies from February

Cheema said the SAD would launch a people’s movement against the anti-Punjab policies and decisions of the AAP government.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Saturday announced it would hold rallies in all assembly constituencies of the state from next month onwards, at a meeting presided over by Sukhbir Singh Badal at SAD’s Chandigarh office.

The rallies would be held to tell Punjabis about the party’s role in the state’s development as well as its vision for the state ahead of the 2027 polls. This decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and constituency in-charge of the party.

Senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal emphasised at the meeting that the successive SAD governments had carried out unprecedented development in the state — be it making the state power surplus, connecting all major cities with four lane roads, establishing new thermal plants and airports to overhauling rural infrastructure.”