SAD to gherao Capt’s home if he fails to call spl session in 7 days

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's principal advisor Harcharan Bains said the party wants the Centre to make Assured Marketing of farmers’ crops at MSP a constitutionally mandatory provision at par with the fundamental right.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday gave a seven-day ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to declare the entire state a notified mandi (Principal Market Area) and reject Centre’s recent agri Acts, while repealing its own amended APMC Act of 2017.

The SAD declared that in the event of CM Amarinder Singh’s refusal to convene the session, the party would gherao his residence.

A decision to this effect was taken at a special meeting of the SAD core committee chaired by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal here Monday afternoon.

Sukhbir’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains said: “The ultimatum to Amarinder Singh has become necessary in view of the CM’s continued refusal to take a clear stand against the anti-farmer Acts of the Centre as well as his stubborn refusal to declare the entire state a Principal Market Area where the Center’s Acts would no longer be implementable.”

Bains said that “the party’s ultimatum comes in the wake of Amarinder’s daily flip flops on the calling of the session”.

“He (the CM) has been playing hide and seek with the people and their representatives on the convening of the session, promising to call it one day and going back on it the next. The same ambivalence and evasiveness marks Amarinder’s stand on the three Acts of the Government of India on farm marketing. We call for an end to this politics of evasion. The SAD wants the Centre to make Assured Marketing of farmers’ crops at Minimum Support Prince (MSP) a constitutionally mandatory provision at par with the fundamental right. The party also wants the MSP be fixed as per the Swaminathan Formula of 50 per cent profit plus the sum total of all the costs incurred by the farmers. The party wants the recommendations of the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) to be binding on the Government of India,” Bains added.

“The meeting also noted that despite the fact that SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had been indicted for engineering an Rs 69 crore scam involving the scholarships of scheduled caste children, the chief minister had not taken any action against him,” Bains said, adding that “this has sent a clear message that the Congress government does not care at all for more than three lakh children who have been affected”.

The core committee said that the CM should sack Dharamsot immediately and register a criminal case against him or be ready to face a sustained agitation on this issue, Bains further stated.

“The committee also expressed serious concern at the mishandling the Hathras rape tragedy incident by the Uttar Pradesh government and asked it to ensure the victim family received justice besides taking strict exemplary action against police officials who had cremated the body of the victim forcibly. It asserted such acts have no place in a democracy,” informed Bains.

It was also decided that the entire organizational structure of the party would be completed by November 15, he added.

