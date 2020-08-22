SAD targets Speaker over session duration, he says his duty to protect MLAs’ health

Speaking over phone, Rana K P Singh blasted SAD and said: "When about dozen of our MLAs, including one minister and deputy speaker (of Vidhan Sabha) is already suffering from this pandemic, it is the duty of the government and it is the duty of the Speaker also to see to it that nothing wrong goes.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Friday said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had “committed grave injustice as custodian of the Vidhan Sabha” by rejecting the party’s request to extend the forthcoming one-day Assembly session to a 14-day session to discuss burning issues of the state.

In a statement here after meeting the Vidhan Sabha Speaker at his residence, SAD legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said “it was shocking that the Speaker had flatly refused to extend the Assembly session despite being apprised about the urgent problems facing the state and its people. Never before has any government in the history of the state held a one-hour session in the guise of a pandemic. The SAD apprised the Speaker that other states were also holding monsoon sessions for extended periods and that Parliament would also meet shortly and that the Congress government’s contention to hold a one-hour session citing threat from Covid was bereft of logic”.

Speaking over phone, Rana K P Singh blasted SAD and said: “When about dozen of our MLAs, including one minister and deputy speaker (of Vidhan Sabha) is already suffering from this pandemic, it is the duty of the government and it is the duty of the Speaker also to see to it that nothing wrong goes. And I have my pious duty towards the health of my colleagues.”

Dhillon said “the government had earlier also run away from holding full-fledged sessions”.

He said there was “all the more reason to hold a session to discuss all emergent issues before the people considering the grave times. The state is in danger of being robbed of its river waters and the SAD wants an assurance from the government that not one drop of water to flow to Haryana. We do not want a repeat of the old history when the Congress government in Punjab facilitated the construction of the SYL canal by Indira Gandhi at Kapuri village”.

Dhillon also listed a number of issues which he said needed “detailed discussion”.

Meanwhile, former finance minister and Lehragaga MLA, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was expelled by the Shiromani Akali Dal in February this year along with his father and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for “anti-party activities”, on Friday moved a Substantive Motion before Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary. The Motion sought that the House reject three farm ordinances related to agriculture promulgated by the President on June 5.

“The consequential effect of these ordinances would destroy the fundamental structure of the existing marketing regime under the aegis of the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of the agriculture produce. The ordinances would also jeopardise and enslave the socio-economic independence and the living condition of the farmers in Punjab,” read the Motion by Dhindsa.

