SAD takes membership drive to BJP’s Assembly segments

Taking party’s membership drive to Assembly segments contested by its ally BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appointed senior SAD leaders as special observers in 23 Assembly constituencies to oversee recruitment operations.

Advertising

Out of the total 117 Assembly constituencies, as per seat sharing arrangement, SAD contests on 94 seats and BJP fights on 23 seats. Last month, there were reports of section of Akali leaders objecting to BJP’s membership drive in Lambi, the Badal hinterland.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, however, said it was good for both parties to strengthen each other. He said that any issue or differences between workers in the field cannot be taken as stand of the political parties. “By carrying out such membership drive, we would be able to get more support for each other as alliance partners,” Cheema said.

“Special duties have been assigned to some senior leaders of the party in order to run a smooth membership drive in these areas,” Cheema said, adding that Jagir Kaur would oversee the membership operations in Dasuya constituency, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal in Ludhiana (West), Sharanjit Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana (Central), Ranjit Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana (North).

Advertising

Cheema said he himself would oversee membership drive in Anandpur Sahib, Hira Singh Gabria in Jalandhar (North), Harish Rai Dhanda in Jalandhar (Central) and Gulzar Singh Ranike in Dinanagar (SC) constituency.

Cheema further added that similarly, Janmeja Singh Sekhon had been assigned as the observer of Firozepur (City) constituency while giving powers of assistant observer to Joginder Singh Jindu. NK Sharma would supervise the membership drive in Rajpura constituency, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali in Pathankot and Bhoa (SC) constituencies, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal in Sujanpur, Pawan Kumar Tinu in Jalandhar (West) — SC constituency, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi in Hoshiarpur, Sarbjit Singh Makkar in Mukerian, Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi in Abohar, Satinderjit Singh Manta in Fazilka and Baldev Singh in Phagwara (SC) constituency.

Cheema said Veer Singh Lopoke would be an overall in-charge of Amritsar (Urban) constituency while other leaders would assist him by overseeing the membership drive in various constituencies of the city.