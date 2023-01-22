scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
SAD constitutes 24-member board for advice on Sikh issues

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said that board will include SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC presidents Kirpal Singh Badungar and Gobind Singh Longowal.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday constituted a 24-member Panthic Advisory Board to guide him on issues that are important for the Sikh community.

The other members are Paramjit Singh Sarna, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Daljit Singh Cheema (Member Secretary), Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Sucha Singh Chotepur, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Manjit Singh, Ram Singh, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Karnail Singh Peermohamed, Kiranjot Kaur, Harjinder Kaur Chandigarh, Ranjit Kaur Delhi, Baba Buta Singh, Jagjit Singh Talwandi, Pritpal Singh Pali and Baba Tek Singh Dhanula.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 04:02 IST
