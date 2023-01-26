SAD slams ‘misuse of parole’ to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Wednesday condemned the misuse of the parole facility extended to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and termed the invitation by the Haryana government to the convicted rapist to attend a state-level function as a challenge to the judicial process.

In its first meeting which continued late Tuesday evening, the members of the newly-constituted SAD Panthic Advisory Board said, “The manner in which top functionaries of the Haryana government are honouring Ram Rahim is sending a wrong message. It does not behove state government functionaries like the officer on special duty to the Chief Minister and a BJP MP to extend invitations to a rapist and murderer for state-level functions.”

A SAD spokesperson said the board members noted, “This practically amounted to contempt of court.” The meeting, which was presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, also noted that although criminal cases are still pending against Ram Rahim, the Haryana government is treating him as a VVIP and extending its full support to him. “In such a scenario, the convict is likely to influence witnesses in cases registered against him,” the party said in a statement.

It added, “Keeping all these issues in mind, Ram Rahim should be shifted to a non-BJP state far from north India like West Bengal.”

In a tweet written in Punjabi language, Badal, while sharing a screenshot from a purported video where the Dera chief is seen cutting a cake with a sword after coming out on parole, wrote, “Is there anything left to disturb peace and communal harmony in the country by inciting religious sentiments that a conspiracy has been hatched by making rapist Ram Rahim do shameful acts?”

He also appealed to every “right thinking citizen” of the country to come forward and alert citizens not let the “conspiracy of political opportunism” succeed by making them aware of it. Badal also stated that SAD would always continue to play a leading role to maintain peace and communal harmony by following the footsteps of the great gurus.

The party added, “The board also took note that the signature campaign initiated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to secure the release of the Bandi Singhs is receiving a huge response.” It added that the Sikhs are perturbed that Ram Rahim is getting repeated parole but Sikh detainees are being held without the facility of parole for 28 years.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the body has already collected 12 lakh signatures and is likely to collect around 25 lakh signatures expressing solidarity with the ‘Bandi Singhs’ and demanding their release. He said the campaign would be made broader in the coming days by approaching people from all sections of society, both in rural and urban areas.

The board also took note that attempts are being made to change the norms to recognise minorities. It said, “Sikhs will not be able to avail reservation under minority status in institutions in Punjab besides various government schemes which would affect the communities adversely.” The board then decided to form a panel to address this issue.

The board also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on Dhami and said it was part of a conspiracy to weaken the Sikh institution.

Meanwhile, SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana Wednesday hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and asked if only those who toed the BJP lines were given rights. Talking to reporters, Romana said, “Manohar Lal Khattar has claimed that seeking parole is Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s right. I want to ask if this right should also be given to Bandhi Singhs who have been incarcerated for stretches as long as 28 years without any parole.”

He also reminded that Sikh detainee Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana had got parole only for a few hours to participate in the last rites of his father.

Asserting that it seemed that special privileges have been reserved only for Ram Rahim, Romana said he was being given parole due to “political necessity”. He said, “Earlier, Ram Rahim’s application for parole was rejected and in 2020 and 2021, the convict got parole for one day each.”

The SAD leader added, “All this changed near the 2022 Punjab election following which Ram Rahim was spending more time on parole than in jail. In February 2022, Ram Rahim got parole for 21 days prior to the Punjab Assembly election. When the Sangrur bypoll was due in June 2022, he secured a 30-day parole. Similarly, prior to the Adampur bypoll and Himachal Assembly election, the convicted rapist once again secured a 40-day parole. Now, when the Jalandhar bypoll is due, Ram Rahim has again been given a 40-day parole.”

Romana also trained guns at BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and said, “Jakhar should disclose if he had registered his protest with the Haryana Chief Minister against the repeated paroles given to Ram Rahim or had conveyed the sentiments of the Sikh community on this issue to the Prime Minister.”

Echoing other SAD leaders, Badal said the Centre is honour-bound to release ‘Bandi Singhs’ as Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had signed a pro forma constituted by the SGPC to seek their release.