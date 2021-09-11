SAD to observe Sept 17 as black day to mark one year of enactment of three farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to observe September 17 as black day to mark one year of enactment of the three farm laws. Party workers, alongside farmers, will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi to Parliament demanding repeal of the three agri laws.

The decision to hold the protest was taken in a meeting presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and comprising party MLAs, district presidents, Halqa Sewadars, legislators and members of the core committee.

Disclosing this in a statement issued in Chandigarh on Saturday, SAD vice president Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march. Prior to the beginning of the march, an ‘Ardaas’ (prayer) will be performed for the repeal of the three farm laws, he said.

Cheema further said that it was on this day Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had vehemently opposed the passage of the farm laws in Parliament. “After this, Harsimrat Badal resigned from the ministry; SAD quit NDA and also broke its alliance with the BJP,” he added.