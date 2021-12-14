scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
SAD (Sanyukt) marks SAD’s 101th Foundation Day

SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in his address said he “parted ways with the Akali Dal led by Badal family because democratic values were going for a toss there”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
December 14, 2021 7:02:25 am
Nobody was listening to me on party’s mistakes, says MP Ranjit Singh BrahmpuraKhadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Monday held a seminar to commemorate 101th foundation day of Shiromani Akali Dal in Patiala.

Speaking on the occasion, SAD (Sanyukt) patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura lashed out at Badal family for “eroding the authority of Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)”.
Brahmpura hit out at Sukhbir Badal for his “autocratic style of functioning” due to which he said Taksali Akali leaders parted ways with the party.

He accused Badal family of “nepotism” and said it had “derailed from Panthic foundations”.
Brahmpura blamed Sukhbir’s leadership for party debacle in 2017 elections and said Akali Dal led by Badals would meet the same fate in 2022 assembly elections.

