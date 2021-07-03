SAD protests against erratic power supply in Punjab

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal addresses a 'dharna' in front of the Electricity Board office as part of the party's statewide protest over frequent power-cuts in the Punjab state, in Bathinda, Friday, July 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday staged protests across various parts of Mohali, against the shortage of power supply in Punjab.

The protesting SAD party leaders alleged that there was a ‘scam’ in power supply by the present Congress government.

SAD’s Mohali Urban Chief, Kamaljeet Singh Ruby, who led a protest outside the 66 KW grid in Mohali, said that it is for the first time in the last 10 years that people had been forced to come on to the streets to demand something as basic as continuous electricity supply.

SAD leader and former Punjab Women Commission Chairperson, Paramjeet Kaur Landran, said that it was a shame that the government had failed to supply even the basic necessities to its people.

“In 2017, people voted for the Congress. Instead, what they got is harassment and embarrassment,” she said.