SAD urges PM to rename Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas

Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh. In a tweet, SAD president Sukhbir Badal wrote, “Shiromani Akali Dal urges PM @narendramodi ji to revise the notification with regard to Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Fateh Singh & Zorawar Singh, the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh ji in keeping with Sikh ethos & sentiments.”

He attached a letter by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief H S Dhami in this regard.

The letter read, “The Sikh history has its unique originality, which has time and again attracted the attention of people from across the world. The sacrifices of Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, is also a unique and important chapter of Sikh history, as they challenged Mughal tyranny against humanity and religious freedom at a very young age” .This history is characteristic of Sikhs.”

Shiromani Akali Dal urges PM @narendramodi ji to revise the notification with regard to Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Fateh Singh & Zorawar Singh, the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh ji in keeping with Sikh ethos & sentiments. pic.twitter.com/gnXOcvSGp2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 7, 2022

The SGPC president further wrote “To mark the martyrdom days of Sahibzadas, the people including Sikhs across the world remember them every year with renunciation. It is appreciated that as tribute to mark sacrifices of Sahibzadas at the national level every year on December 26, the Government of India (GOI) issued a notification (Home Department — CG-DL-E-09012022-232510) on January 9, 2022. However, the nomenclature ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ given to martyrdom day of Sahibzadas by GOI, is not in line with sentiments of Sikhs, Sikh history and principles.”

The letter by the SGPC president further reads, “After the GOI’s notification, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, took cognizance and formed a committee of Sikh scholars, to discuss the objectionable nomenclature given to Sahibzadas’ martyrdom day. Following the recommendation of the committee, Sri Akal Takht Sahib recommended the nomenclature as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’, instead of Veer Bal Diwas”

It added, “The SGPC had passed a resolution in this regard on October 11, 2022, requesting the Centre to change the nomenclature from Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.”