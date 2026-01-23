SAD Mohali chief gets Rs 5-crore extortion call, FIR filed against gangster Pawan Shokeen

Sohana has alleged that he received repeated threats and a Rs 5-crore extortion demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Days after an extortion threat targeted singer and music composer B Praak, a fresh case has now surfaced involving senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana. Sohana has alleged that he received repeated threats and a Rs 5-crore extortion demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Following Sohana’s complaint, police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against gangster Shokeen and unidentified persons, and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sohana said that the first extortion call was received on January 3, 2026, from an international number via WhatsApp. “The caller demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill me and my family if the money was not paid. He claimed to be gangster Pawan Shokeen,” he said. Sohana said he immediately lodged a complaint with the SHO of Sohana village, and submitted the audio recording of the call.