SAD Mohali chief gets Rs 5-crore extortion call, FIR filed against gangster Pawan Shokeen

Days after an extortion threat targeted singer and music composer B Praak, a fresh case has now surfaced involving senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana. Sohana has alleged that he received repeated threats and a Rs 5-crore extortion demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.
Following Sohana’s complaint, police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against gangster Shokeen and unidentified persons, and initiated an investigation.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sohana said that the first extortion call was received on January 3, 2026, from an international number via WhatsApp. “The caller demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill me and my family if the money was not paid. He claimed to be gangster Pawan Shokeen,” he said. Sohana said he immediately lodged a complaint with the SHO of Sohana village, and submitted the audio recording of the call.
Sohana said he received another threatening call on January 7 from a foreign number, followed by a voice message containing chilling references to a recent killing.
“The caller said, ‘You saw what we did to the sarpanch in Amritsar, shot him dead at a wedding. If the Peeli Pag can be killed, then the Neeli Pag is next’.”
In another call, the caller reportedly warned: “It seems you didn’t understand earlier. Now we will show you action”. Sohana termed the threats “grave, direct and imminent”.
Despite approaching the SHO and later the SSP Mohali, Sohana said no immediate action was taken. He also claimed that on January 16, a police team from Jodhan police station in Ludhiana visited his residence for questioning after detecting gangster-linked calls on his phone.
“I informed them that I had already reported the threat calls to Mohali police. After verification, they left,” he said.
In his complaint, Sohana stated that he had earlier received threats from numbers 97528969044, +1-780-631-2180, and +92-3195461415, but no arrests were made. The most recent calls were traced to numbers +34-612278213 and +44-7503537883.
‘Family under serious threat’
In his police complaint, Sohana said his family has long been associated with social and political work and has actively raised its voice against drugs and gangster culture in Punjab. “Because of my stand against anti-social elements, gangsters are targeting me. They have openly threatened to kill me and my family,” he stated.
He also pointed out that he was granted security cover in 2013 by the ADGP (Security), but no protection has been provided this time despite the heightened threat perception.
Police officials said technical analysis of call records and audio clips is underway and further action will follow.
