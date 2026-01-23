SAD Mohali chief gets Rs 5-crore extortion call, FIR filed against gangster Pawan Shokeen

Following Sohana’s complaint, police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against gangster Shokeen and unidentified persons, and initiated an investigation.

google-preferred-btn
extortion caseSohana has alleged that he received repeated threats and a Rs 5-crore extortion demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Days after an extortion threat targeted singer and music composer B Praak, a fresh case has now surfaced involving senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana. Sohana has alleged that he received repeated threats and a Rs 5-crore extortion demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Following Sohana’s complaint, police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against gangster Shokeen and unidentified persons, and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sohana said that the first extortion call was received on January 3, 2026, from an international number via WhatsApp. “The caller demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill me and my family if the money was not paid. He claimed to be gangster Pawan Shokeen,” he said. Sohana said he immediately lodged a complaint with the SHO of Sohana village, and submitted the audio recording of the call.

Sohana said he received another threatening call on January 7 from a foreign number, followed by a voice message containing chilling references to a recent killing.

“The caller said, ‘You saw what we did to the sarpanch in Amritsar, shot him dead at a wedding. If the Peeli Pag can be killed, then the Neeli Pag is next’.”

In another call, the caller reportedly warned: “It seems you didn’t understand earlier. Now we will show you action”. Sohana termed the threats “grave, direct and imminent”.

Despite approaching the SHO and later the SSP Mohali, Sohana said no immediate action was taken. He also claimed that on January 16, a police team from Jodhan police station in Ludhiana visited his residence for questioning after detecting gangster-linked calls on his phone.

Story continues below this ad

“I informed them that I had already reported the threat calls to Mohali police. After verification, they left,” he said.

In his complaint, Sohana stated that he had earlier received threats from numbers 97528969044, +1-780-631-2180, and +92-3195461415, but no arrests were made. The most recent calls were traced to numbers +34-612278213 and +44-7503537883.

‘Family under serious threat’

In his police complaint, Sohana said his family has long been associated with social and political work and has actively raised its voice against drugs and gangster culture in Punjab. “Because of my stand against anti-social elements, gangsters are targeting me. They have openly threatened to kill me and my family,” he stated.

He also pointed out that he was granted security cover in 2013 by the ADGP (Security), but no protection has been provided this time despite the heightened threat perception.

Story continues below this ad

Police officials said technical analysis of call records and audio clips is underway and further action will follow.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
EU foreign policy, European Union (EU), European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Kaja Kallas interview, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
FTA can lower reliance on China, Russia, US: EU foreign policy chief
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement