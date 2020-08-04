SAD MLA says Congress leader patronising illegal liquor sale; latter says ready for inquiry

Shiromani Akali Dal Treasurer and Derabassi MLA N K Sharma. Shiromani Akali Dal Treasurer and Derabassi MLA N K Sharma.

Shiromani Akali Dal Treasurer and Derabassi MLA N K Sharma on Monday leveled serious allegations of patronising illegal liquor sale against Congress leaders.

Sharma said that he had submitted a representation to Mohali SSP and informed him about “large scale sale of illegal liquor that has been going on unabated in Dera Bassi area, including Zirakpur and Lalru”. He said he had unearthed a “major racket of illegal liquor sale by the Congress leaders during the lockdown”.

He further specifically alleged that the sale was being patronised by Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon. He said that the kingpin of the racket is “Bittu Jalwera, who is the right hand man of Dhillon”. Sharma said Jalwera was active in seeking votes for Dhillon during the Assembly elections in 2017 and the recently held Block Samiti elections.

He said that showrooms in the city and dhabas situated on Banur-Tepla road were being used to stock illegal liquor. He alleged that Dhillon has been using a dhaba as his dumping ground and frequently changes its name. It was Jhill Mill Dhaba earlier which was now been changed to Multani Dhaba.

He claimed that it is also well known in the area that “Congress leaders of Rajpura and Ghanaur” have also been patronising illegal liquor sale in their area. He said that now these leaders are working jointly to ensure supply of illegal liquor.

Denying the allegations, Dhillon said that he had nothing to do with the liquor business and Sharma was only venting his frustration ahead of the MC elections.

He added that he is ready to face an inquiry. “I or my family had nothing to do with this business. These are baseless allegations,” he told The Indian Express.

