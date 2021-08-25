SAD leader seeks amendment in CAA so Afghan Sikhs, Hindus taking refuge in India may benefit

AKALI LEADER and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to make amendments and provision in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act “so that Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who have taken refuge in India in 2020 and 2021 may benefit”.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and came into force from January 10, 2020, with an objective to grant Indian citizenship to minorities subjected to persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As per the Act, minorities of Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Christians who came to India before the end of December 2014 from the above countries and faced persecution there are not to be treated as illegal migrants, and will be offered Indian citizenship.

In his letter, Sirsa thanked the Centre “for making sincere efforts for evacuating members of Sikh and Hindu community from Afghanistan after the collapse of the Afghan government. Their religions and lives were under constant threat in the regime of Taliban. As there is no scope for them to return to their country, they and their children have to face many challenges to resettle in India until Indian citizenship is granted to them. They are desperately looking up to Indian government as a beacon of hope.”

He further wrote, “The DSGMC in association with Government of India is making all necessary arrangements to rehabilitate these Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in India”.

Sirsa requested Shah to “make necessary amendments and provision in Citizen Amendment Act (CAA law) so that Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who have taken refuge in India in 2020 and 2021 may also get benefited. Considering the sentiments of Sikhs and Hindus, we hope that you will consider this issue on priority basis to make the necessary amendments and provisions in the CAA law in the interest of Afghan Sikh and Hindu migrants.”