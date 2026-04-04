Sukhbir Singh Badal promises industrial push for Kandi belt, slams AAP on law and order in Punjab

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday announced that a future SAD government would introduce a special industrial package for Punjab’s Kandi region and set up a dedicated Kandi Area Development Ministry if voted to power in 2027.
Addressing a large gathering despite heavy rain, Badal said the proposed package would include power and tax subsidies aimed at boosting industrial growth in the region. He also outlined plans to improve connectivity through twin highway corridors linking Pathankot to Chandigarh and Amritsar to Anandpur Sahib.
Badal said the proposed Kandi ministry would work towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure, including government tubewells, drip irrigation, and underground pipeline systems for farmers.
Slamming the AAP government, he said that law and order in Punjab had deteriorated significantly. He accused ministers of colluding with criminal elements and claimed that extortion and intimidation had become widespread. “Law and order has reached its nadir. Even the Chief Minister lacks confidence to visit his own village without heavy restrictions,” he said, also accusing the government of being driven by the agenda of Arvind Kejriwal.
Badal further alleged large-scale corruption, claiming that public funds were being misused for political rallies, with a portion siphoned off as commissions. He also questioned the AAP government’s claims on investments, citing RTI data to assert that actual investments were far lower than projected.
Outlining his party’s broader vision, Badal promised to restore investor confidence, ensure strict law enforcement, and introduce policies mandating 75 per cent employment for Punjabis in industries. He also announced plans for a World Skill University to train one lakh youth annually, along with medical and veterinary colleges in every district.
Among other welfare measures, he promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for youth, revival of the Aata-Dal scheme, an increase in old-age pension to Rs 3,100 per month, and a hike in Shagun assistance to Rs 1 lakh.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram