Sukhbir Singh Badal promises industrial push for Kandi belt, slams AAP on law and order in Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted the AAP government in Punjab over law and order, corruption, and investment claims (File photo).

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday announced that a future SAD government would introduce a special industrial package for Punjab’s Kandi region and set up a dedicated Kandi Area Development Ministry if voted to power in 2027.

Addressing a large gathering despite heavy rain, Badal said the proposed package would include power and tax subsidies aimed at boosting industrial growth in the region. He also outlined plans to improve connectivity through twin highway corridors linking Pathankot to Chandigarh and Amritsar to Anandpur Sahib.

Badal said the proposed Kandi ministry would work towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure, including government tubewells, drip irrigation, and underground pipeline systems for farmers.