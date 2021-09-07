SAD invites 32 farm outfits for talks to address ‘all concerns’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has invited all 32 farmer organisations as well as the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) headed by Joginder Singh Ugrahan to “constitute a committee to hold talks with the party to remove all misgivings regarding the Gal Punjab Di campaign” of Akali Dal.

In a letter to farmer organisations, senior Akali leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said: “The SAD had always stood up for the cause of farmers and supported every decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). It is with this spirit and the welfare of farmers that we wish to engage with farmer organisations and address all their concerns as well as work unitedly to ensure the repeal of the three black laws. That is why we have postponed our campaign for one week.”

He said senior leaders including, Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, would engage with the farmer organisations at the time and place they chose.

Chandumajra who addressed a press conference here said: “SAD had exercised its democratic right to reach out to the people through the Gal Punjab Di campaign and take feedback on steps needed to rebuild the state which had been devastated during Congress misrule”.