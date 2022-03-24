SAD forms 12-member panel to introspect on Punjab poll results

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Thursday set up a 12-member committee to introspect on the results of the recently-held Punjab Assembly polls and take feedback from the grassroots level on steps needed to strengthen the party.

The SAD registered its worst-ever poll performance winning only three seats in the 117-member Assembly. The hundred-year-old party’s previous low was 17 seats that it had won in 2017 polls.

Besides recommending “sweeping changes to safeguard the core principles of the SAD”, the committee formed by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, would suggest changes needed at the organisational level, according to a statement issued by the party.

The panel has been set up after taking feedback from different levels in the party, including its core committee, MLAs, candidates, district presidents and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) and Student Organisation of India (SOI) members, the statement said.

The committee comprises senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Cheema said, “It seems that some big changes are required to safeguard the unique character of the SAD. Many suggestions have been made in this context during the ongoing introspection exercise being conducted by the party. All these suggestions as well as the feedback from the grassroots level will be taken into account while recommending changes needed to rejuvenate the party.”

Maluka said that the committee will look into “why SAD lost and what actions need to be taken” to revive the party. He added that, “the committee will submit the report at the earliest possible”.