SAD demands independent probe into ‘cash for transfers’ allegations

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Friday demanded an independent probe into “the cash for transfers allegations made by Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh against Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa” on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to “explain why he was trying to hush up this criminal act”.

“It is shocking that Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh accused the Home Minister of pocketing bribes from police officers to give them prized postings as Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police and even Deputy Superintendents of Police. The accusation is that Sukhjinder Randhawa pocketed as much as Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore for posting of SSPs. The same accusations were made earlier also in case of posting of Commissioners of Police. Now the entire racket has been laid bare by one of the senior most Cabinet ministers,” Majithia said.

While Randhawa was not available for comment, Rana Gurjeet Singh who responded to the telephonic call said he had no comments to make.

Majithia said it was “equally shocking that instead of ordering a probe into the entire matter, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was trying to hush up the matter”.

He said the CM went to the extent of asking the officers present in the Cabinet meeting to leave the room and even ordered closure of the doors of the meeting room. Later, the CM even held a dinner party to lay the case to rest which itself indicates that a deal has been done to bury the acts of corruption and omission.

Majithia asserted that “the Congress government was not only indulging in corruption by indulging in the cash of transfers scam”.

Majithia says Being targeted

In response to a question, Majithia said “as per an intelligence (report) received by the state police”, he (Majithia) was being “targeted” and the home minister “refused to take the required action in the matter”.

Majithia added, “This despite the fact that the persons who conducted a recce of my residence were nabbed with a pistol, tiffin bomb and a hand grenade and were linked to a KTF module”.