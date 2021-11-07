SAD demands ‘categorical Cabinet decision’ to stop BSF deployment, implementation of farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, to “take a categorical Cabinet decision to stop the deployment of BSF in almost half the state”.

The SAD, during its core committee meeting on Saturday — which was chaired by party president, Sukhbir Badal — also demanded “a similar executive decision to stop the implementation of three black farm laws in Punjab.”

The SAD core committee, in its resolution, demanded, “an executive order by the Punjab government directing its officers not to allow the implementation of Central decisions in the state as these fall under the state’s ambit under the Constitution of India.”

“The Congress government, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, is trying to fool the people of Punjab by offering a Vidhan Sabha resolution on these two issues. The fact is that this government is fully empowered to stop the implementation of the Central orders on issues that fall under the state government’s jurisdiction. Agriculture and law and order are state subjects. These are administrative matters and the Vidhan Sabha has nothing to do with these. It is for the executive to decide what its administrative machinery would allow or disallow in the state. A Vidhan Sabha resolution is at best an expression of noble intent, but the issue here is not of intent but of an actual resolution,” said a resolution of the SAD core committee.



Sukhbir’s principal advisor, Harcharan Bains, added, “The core committee also criticised CM Channi, and Punjab Congress president, Navjot Sidhu, for endorsing the elevation of Jagdish Tytler in the party echelons by the Congress high command.”

A third resolution passed by the party on Saturday condemned “the repression unleashed on peacefully protesting SAD workers outside the CM’s residence this morning”. Police had on Saturday morning lathicharged a group of SAD workers who tried to gherao the residence of Punjab CM Channi to press for various demands, including increased compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm and reduction of state VAT on fuel prices. At least 24 people, including SAD workers and police personnel, had been injured in the melee, but none of them sustained serious injuries.