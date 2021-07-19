SAD demands adjournment of Lok Sabha to discuss three farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday sought “an adjournment of the listed business of the Lok Sabha and instead discuss the serious situation arising out of the nationwide crisis which has been raging over the enactment of the three farm laws by the House”.

Seeking the adjournment through a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the SAD MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said “The three farm bills had been pushed through the House in utter disregard of the Opposition by the stakeholders in these Bills, that is the farmers, khet mazdoors (farm labourers) and farm traders”.

Harsimrat also demanded that the House include the names of the “martyrs of the farmers’ movement” and pay them tributes during the obituaries. “They have laid down their lives during a peaceful, democratic movement fighting for the just cause of the farmers and the farm labourers,” she said, adding that the “House must express both solidarity with the farmers, as well as regret the hardships faced and sacrifices made by them. This House must acknowledge their martyrdom”.

Harsimrat further said that the three farm laws were also “in brazen violation of the spirit of federalism as envisaged by the founding fathers of the Constitution of the nation, as agriculture was a state subject”.

In her letter, Harsimrat pointed to the “massive national outrage against these three bills, which have since been signed into laws, despite opposition by millions and millions of annadatas (farmers) of the country battling severe weather and adverse market conditions just to survive at subsistence level”.

“Several hundred farmers/mazdoors have lost their lives in this struggle against the Centre. But the Central government has refused to show the sensitivity expected of a responsible and democratically elected government. Never in the history of free India has the country witnessed such outrage against any legislation passed by this august House,” stated Harsimrat.

‘By privatising power, Government of India is throwing farmers to the sharks’

Earlier in a tweet on The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, Harsimrat wrote, “First #FarmLaws now Elec Amndmnt Bill! After telling farmers it won’t introduce the bill, GoI has listed it for #ParliamentMonsoonSession. By privatising power, GOI is throwing farmers to sharks. When a state govt doesn’t deliver on its manifesto, how will it ensure this subsidy.”

Sukhbir Badal honoured

“Representatives from the Hindu community from across Punjab congregated at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) head office on Sunday to express their gratitude to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for deciding to nominate a representative from the community as a deputy chief minister if the SAD-BSP alliance government in the state was voted to power in the upcoming polls,” said a spokesperson of the SAD on Sunday.

“I am committed to Parkash Singh Badal’s policy to do the utmost to ensure amity and brotherhood among all sections of people and to take everyone along in the path towards progress and prosperity,” the spokesperson quoted Sukhbir Badal as telling the leaders from the Hindu community.

“Sukhbir Badal also assured that the forthcoming SAD-BSP government would revive trade and industry in the state by making investment-friendly policies, besides reducing power tariff for the trade and industry sector,” the spokesperson, further quoting Sukhbir, said.

“We will also restart development of towns and cities that were taken up earlier during the SAD-led government, when sewerage and water supply facilities were created in 135 towns and cities,” Badal said.