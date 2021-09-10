scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
SAD constitutes 4-member panel for holding talks with farmers

Faced with opposition to its 100-day constituency-wise program where it blamed opposition parties’ activists disguising as protesting farmers, SAD had discontinued the public outreach programme ‘Gal Punjab Di’ earlier this month and announced to resume it on September 11.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 10, 2021 9:11:45 am
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Thursday constituted a four-member committee comprising of senior Akali leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Daljit Singh Cheema and Maheshinder Singh Grewal to hold talks with 32 farm unions on Friday on the issue of three controversial farm laws enacted by Centre government.

The decision to this effect was taken in Akali Dal’s core committee meeting on Thursday, said a member of the committee.

On Monday, SAD had invited all 32 farmer organisations as well as the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) headed by Joginder Singh Ugrahan to “constitute a committee to hold talks with the party to remove all misgivings regarding the Gal Punjab Di campaign” of Akali Dal.

In a letter to farmer organisations, Chandumajra had stated “the SAD had always stood up the cause of farmers and supported every decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). It is with this spirit and the welfare of farmers that we wish to engage with farmer organizations and address all their concerns as well as work unitedly to ensure the repeal of the three black laws. That is why we have postponed our campaign for one week”.

