SAD chief sides with Purohit in CM-GoV Row Sukhbir to CM Mann: ‘Why Kejriwal, Sisodia allowed to run Punjab affairs’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said it was condemnable that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was asserting that the Governor could not ask him any questions because he was “selected” and not “elected”, but was allowing AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to run the affairs of Punjab.

He said, “I want to ask the CM, has Arvind Kejriwal been elected from Punjab? Similarly Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who too had not been elected from Punjab, had framed the excise policy of the state. Even Raghav Chadha, who has not been directly elected by Punjabis, is deciding on all civil and police postings.”

Addressing a press conference at Adampur in Jalandhar, the SAD chief said, “The chief minister is directly responsible for the constitutional crisis that has gripped the state. He has handed over the affairs of Punjab to the AAP Delhi leadership that is unconstitutional. He is also refusing to answer questions the Governor has asked him which relate to corruption and illegal decisions. These questions were also asked by all the political parties of Punjab. Political parties and well meaning citizens even tried to get their answers through RTI queries but they were blocked. Following this, the political parties approached the Governor and he has asked the CM to furnish information on the unconstitutional decisions taken by the government.”

Asserting that the SAD had always been a votary of federalism and was against central interference in state affairs, Sukhbir said, “Many of the issues raised by the Governor pertain to corruption and even unconstitutional appointments, discontinuation of studies of 2.5 lakh scheduled caste students due to non-payment of their scholarship. The AAP government should not shy away from coming clean on these issues of public welfare.”

He cited how the SAD had approached Governor Purohit and requested the latter to make the AAP accountable for all advertisements issued by the government outside Punjab in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat prior to the Assembly elections there. “We had called for recovery of the entire public money wasted by the government in advertisements in other states from the AAP,” he said.

He said that allocating Rs 750 crore for advertisements in a single year, is huge amount and could have been used for welfare policies of the state.

Sukhbir alleged that the CM was lying that an investment of Rs 40,000 crore is taking place besides giving jobs to 2.5 lakh youth. “I challenge the CM to give names of 500 youths to whom jobs have been given,” he said.

Earlier, Purohit had given Mann a fortnight to respond to his questions regarding several appointments in the government and criterion for selection of school principals for Singapore trip. However, Mann retorted by asking him the procedure and educational qualifications required for selecting a state’s Governor.

Replying to the Governor’s letter, the Chief Minister, in a demi-official letter, accused Purohit of interfering in the state government’s affairs and indirectly questioned his credentials for the post he holds.

“You asked me about the basis for the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. Before asking the state government to explain the criteria for sending principals to Singapore, the Governor must explain the qualifications being adopted by the Government of India for appointing a person to this coveted post,” a state government statement said, quoting the CM.