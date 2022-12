SAD chief appoints 10 more members in his advisory board, ‘rebel’ Ayali is sr vice president

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday extended the party organisation by appointing 10 more senior leaders as members of his advisory board.

Nineteen other senior leaders were appointed senior vice-presidents of the party, informed SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.

The new members who have been included in SAD chief’s advisory board are former SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, Sucha Singh Chottepur, Manjit Singh, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Captain Balbir Singh Bath, Mohinder Singh Hussainpur, Ujagar Singh Badali, Balbir Singh Miani, Harcharan Singh Golwaria and Ram Singh.

In November the SAD had reconstituted the party’s core committee and for the first time appointed a nine-member advisory board to assist party president Sukhbir Badal.

The appointment of 10 more members in the advisory committee makes it a 19-member board now.

On November 30, SAD had appointed senior leaders Charanjit Singh Atwal, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Bibi Upinderjit Kaur, Baldev Singh Mann, Madan Mohal Mittal, Parkash Chand Garg, Vir Singh Lapoke, Varinder Singh Bajwa and Jarnail Singh Wahid as members of the board.

The 19 senior vice-presidents of the party appointed on Thursday are Adaish Pratap Singh Kairon, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Sohan Singh Thandal, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Mantar Singh Brar, Jagbir Singh Brar, Gaganjeet Singh Barnala, Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, Harish Rai Dhanda, Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, Hans Raj Josan, S R Kaler, Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur, Darshan Singh Shivalik, Gurdev Kaur Sangha and Harbhajan Singh Dang.

Advertisement

Three-time Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, the party’s legislative chief in Vidhan Sabha, was a notable omission in the re-organised set-up announced on November 30. Ayali had opposed SAD move to support BJP nominee for presidential election Droupadi Murmu and had abstained from voting.

The 25-member core committee announced by the party includes “the SAD president, the SGPC president, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Anil Joshi, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Hira Singh Ghabria, N K Sharma, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Sunita Chaudhary and presidents of Youth Akali Dal and Istri Akali Dal”.