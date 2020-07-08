SAD demands CBI inquiry into Central ration scam

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal at a dharna at Zirakpur, Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo) SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal at a dharna at Zirakpur, Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Central ration scam saying Congressmen who had embezzled ration meant for the poor should be brought to book even as he asked the Congress government to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre.

“Once the Punjab government reduces fuel prices by Rs 10 per litre, we will ask the Centre to do the same,” the SAD president said during a protest at Zirakpur.

He added that he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce Central excise on petrol and diesel.

He also demanded the government ensure that no student of any private school in the state was victimised solely because his parents were not able to afford the school fee due to reduced income during COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state should compensate the private schools by submitting six-month school fee of students in advance.

Leading the protest, Sukhbir said that people in large numbers joined the “Punjab Bachao” call of the party against the Congress government and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for leaving them in the lurch during the pandemic. “People today hold the Congress government responsible for the hike in fuel prices as well as increase in power tariff and other taxes because Congressmen have looted the state treasury through a series of scams, be it the Rs 5,600 crore liquor scam, the Rs 4,000 crore seed scam or illegal mining or even the latest insurance scam,” the SAD president said.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur said the people of Punjab had been left to their own fate during the pandemic even as Congress leaders were resorting to open loot by indulging in manufacturing and bottling illicit liquor besides cross-border liquor smuggling.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia too held a protest in his constituency.

