Majithia moves HC seeking anticipatory bail, alleges FIR lodged with eye on polls

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail. His bail plea had been dismissed by a district court in Mohali on December 24.

Majithia has been booked by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case.

Also Read | The Sunday Profile: Panth meets Wealth

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels—senior advocate RS Cheema and advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Damanbir Singh Sobti and Somnath Tayal—stated that the current government is “targeting” him and has turned the issue into a poll plank.

“It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. The petitioner fundamental rights are at stake,” mentioned the petition filed at the registry branch of the High Court on Monday.